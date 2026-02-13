Nominate someone for 10 under 40 Years Old

|CLICK TO NOMINATE
The initiative will honor ten outstanding professionals under the age of 40 who work in Crittenden County and demonstrate excellence, integrity and a commitment to serving the community.
Nominees must be under 40 by Mar
ch 1, 2026, and work in one of 10 categories including agriculture, banking, education, medical, industry and more.
Entries must be submitted by close of business Feb. 13, 2026. Nomination forms may be returned to The Crittenden Press office or emailed to information@the-press.com.
HERE IS A DIGITAL NOMINATION FORM
