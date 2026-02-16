C-PLANT | MONDAY NEWScast

News | Sports | More
ON TODAY'S PROGRAM | THE LATEST ON MISSING WOMAN
MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into a 38-year-old Marion woman who has been reported missing for several days.
Maria Shadonn Clark, who goes by Shadonn, was last in contact with her family in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Authorities said she left her father’s residence in Crittenden County and had been visiting a friend in Alexandria, Ky. She departed Alexandria on Feb. 4 and has not returned home.
Surveillance video captured Clark at a gas station in the California, Ky., and Verona, Ky., areas on Feb. 5. Her last known location was at a Marathon station in Huntington, W.Va., at approximately 1:12 a.m. Feb. 6. She is believed to have been traveling alone.
Clark is described as a white female with blond hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, black pants with a white stripe down each leg and black shoes. She was operating a 2017 black Dodge Ram extended cab pickup bearing Kentucky license plate N59011, with a CAT specialty plate displayed on the front.
The Campbell County Police Department initially took the missing person report. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting the lead investigation.
Anyone with information about Clark or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office at 270-965-3400 or their local law enforcement agency.
No comments:
Post a Comment