Lyon County Sheriff Weekly Report

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Kathy Baker, 49, of Water Valley, for being a fugitive from justice. Baker was listed in the NCIC database as having an active warrant from Pemiscot County, Missouri, for felony forgery. Baker awaits extradition back to Missouri regarding this offense.
On Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, just before 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a drug complaint at a Kuttawa business. The complaint was investigated by Deputy Bobby Beeler and resulted in a charge of possession of marijuana against Tyler R. Frazier, 32, of Kuttawa. Frazier was cited to Lyon District Court to answer for the offense.
On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, just after 8 a.m., sheriff’s deputies charged Juvontae T. Barney, 25, of Louisville. He was served with a Jefferson District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Barney awaits extradition back to Jefferson County regarding this offense.
On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at approximately 9:24 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Travis Humphrey, 35, of Kuttawa, and charged him with burglary – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking – auto ($1,000 < $10,000); tampering with physical evidence; and theft by unlawful taking (< $500).
Humphrey is alleged to have unlawfully entered a garage and stolen an ATV, which he then sold to another person in the Suwanee area for cash. While on the property, Humphrey also is alleged to have stolen itemshe believed would aid in identifying him as the burglar. Humphrey was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. On Feb. 11, 2026, deputies recovered the stolen ATV at a residence in the Bar X mobile home park.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at approximately 7 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a collision on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed Barrett G. Edwards, 32, of Calvert City, was operating a 2017 Nissan Titan when he was inattentive and misjudged the clearance at the entrance to the Kuttawa BP. His vehicle struck a concrete curb and earthen ditch. No injuries were reported. Edwards was issued citations for expired registration from April 2025; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; and license to be in possession.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a business on Forest Glen Drive for a disturbance. He made contact with an intoxicated male who was staying at a rental unit and directed the man to remain in his room for the remainder of the evening, to which he agreed. Approximately 15 minutes after deputies left, they were called back for another disturbance at the same location. Deputy Oliver found the same subject outside his room and causing a disturbance with co-workers. Deputy Oliver arrested Tyler R. Durham, 34, of Calhoun, and charged him with alcohol intoxication – 1st or 2nd offense and resisting arrest. Durham was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky Violent Crime Task Force, Kentucky State Police and Eddyville Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Green Road off Chestnut Oak Road as part of a continuing investigation into a burglary and theft report earlier in the month. During the search, deputies located multiple items of evidence. Justin A. Mayhugh, 36, of Kuttawa, was arrested by Deputy Bobby Beeler and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mayhugh was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.
On Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a vehicle reported off the roadway on U.S. 641 North near Beck Road. Deputy Oliver located the vehicle near a curve where it appeared the driver lost control and left the shoulder. Following an investigation, the driver was identified as Karen M. Lewis, 45, of Grand Rivers. She was arrested by Deputy Oliver and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and DUI – 2nd offense. Lewis was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. No injuries were reported.
