This week's paper | Full of Local News

This week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press is packed with stories you won’t want to miss.
Inside this week’s paper:
• A major state highway proposal that could reroute heavy truck traffic through a residential area near Crittenden County Elementary School. What does it mean for safety and local infrastructure?
• The latest developments in the search for Shadonn Clark, including updated timeline details.
• A deep dive into Marion City Council’s lengthy meeting addressing what the mayor called “egregious” budget errors and a potential $300,000 sewer fund shortfall.
• Coverage of Senate Bill 152, legislation that would eliminate school-based decision-making councils across Kentucky.
• A hunting cabin burglary caught on camera, with guns and a side-by-side stolen.
• The newly released audit of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.
• Plus sports, school news, community events, opinion columns and historical features.
