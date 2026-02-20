Missing woman is located

In the post, he said Clark has been seen and that “all indications she is not in harm.” He wrote that she has chosen to leave and make no contact with him, family or friends, adding that he does not know why and that many questions remain unanswered.
Clark, 38, was last confirmed to have been seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 6 in Huntington, W.Va., after a series of sightings in northern Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia.
Her disappearance was reported to authorities, and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department became the lead agency in the case Feb. 13.
In his post, Clark’s father thanked family, friends and the community for their prayers and support and expressed appreciation to Sheriff Evan Head for his efforts ￼during the search.
No additional details about Clark’s location were stated. Sheriff Evan Head has confirmed this information. ￼
