Turley among 2026 KHSAA Hall of Fame class

With the addition of this year’s 13-member class, the Hall of Fame grows to 542 all-time inductees since its inception in 1988. Tickets for the induction ceremony will be available at a later date at khsaatickets.org.
Turley, 72, now lives in Bowling Green, but he grew up in Marion and graduated from Crittenden County High School in 1972. He carved out a 32-year career as a head basketball coach across the Commonwealth, including at Lyon County and Graves County in western Kentucky, and won 624 games with 17 seasons with 20 or more victories. Beginning his head coaching career at age 22 in 1976, he made stops at a dozen Kentucky schools and is one of a select few coaches to lead three different programs to the Sweet 16 appearances – Warren Central (1982, 1983), Henderson County (1990) and Daviess County (2003). He was named Coach of the Year by both the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal in 1996 and has previously been inducted into multiple state basketball halls of fame, including the Kentucky High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame. He also spent time as an assistant coach and director of operations with the women’s basketball program at Western Kentucky University.
“To me Curtis Turley has long been a legend in the coaching community,” said former Crittenden County coach Denis Hodge. “He is a gentleman’s gentleman and a mentor so many. He has always been so willing to help other coaches, and no one is more passionate about high school basketball.
Also among this year’s inductees is Caldwell County golf standout Emma Talley, one of the most decorated players in state history. A 2012 graduate, Talley competed in seven consecutive statetournaments and won six straight regional titles. She famously self-reported a scorecard error at the 2009 state tournament, resulting in disqualification in a moment widely praised for sportsmanship. Talley went on to win the 2013 U.S. Amateur and the 2015 NCAA Championship at Alabama before retiring from the LPGA in 2025.
Mayfield football coach Joe Morris is also part of the 2026 class. Morris compiled a 299-56 record over 25 seasons from 1999-2024, leading the Cardinals to seven state championships and 14 state finals appearances. His teams reached the state semifinals 21 times, and his career winning percentage of 84% ranks among the best in state history.
Other inductees include Makayla Epps (Marion County), Gwen Doyle Howard (duPont Manual), James Haire (Elizabethtown), Jody Hamilton (Raceland, Boyd County, West Jessamine, Owensboro Catholic), Chuck Medley (Saint Xavier), Glenn Napier (M.C. Napier), Larry Pursiful (Lone Jack/Bell County), Lynn Ray (Covington Catholic), the Riherd Family (contributors), and Bill Mike Runyon (Paintsville).
The Class of 2026 represents athletes, coaches and contributors whose combined impact has shaped generations of Kentucky high school sports.
