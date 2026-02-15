Legislative Update | Sen. Howell

Week six of the 2026 Legislative Session
As we wrap up week six of the 2026 Legislative Session, the pace of work in Frankfort continues to accelerate. Committees are meeting daily with fuller agendas, legislation is moving to the floor and priorities are advancing with thoughtful debate.
At this point in the session, more than 100 pieces of legislation have officially passed at least one chamber. This is a clear sign that the General Assembly is actively working to address issues important to Kentucky families.
While there is still critical work ahead, this milestone reflects meaningful progress on policies focused on strengthening our economy, addressing affordability, supporting our communities, protecting taxpayers, bettering education and ensuring government operates efficiently and transparently.
This week, the Senate approved the following measures, and they may all be taken up by the House of Representatives.
Senate Bill (SB) 158, a bill I sponsored, helps people who get upside down with their car loans. It sets clear rules to protect consumers when buying optional financial products tied to vehicle purchases, such as debt cancellation or value protection plans. It makes sure these products are optional, clearly disclosed and priced separately from loan interest. It prevents lenders or dealers from requiring consumers to buy them as a condition of financing or a vehicle sale. SB 158 establishes consistent standards for contracts and applies to new agreements beginning Jan. 1, 2027, helping provide transparency and fairness for Kentucky vehicle buyers.
SB 110, another bill I sponsored, modernizes Kentucky’s vehicle titling and registration system by continuing the transition to secure electronic processes that reduce paperwork, improve efficiency and better serve vehicle owners, lenders and county clerks. The bill requires lienholders to use the electronic lien system beginning in 2027 and ensures the state’s electronic titling and centralized lien systems are fully operational before broader implementation. It allows vehicle titles to be storedelectronically with an option to request a printed copy, expands the use of email or text notifications for registration and tax notices and authorizes the Transportation Cabinet to set certain titling and registration fees through administrative regulation beginning Jan. 1, 2027. SB 110 also streamlines county clerk operations, eliminates outdated requirements and codifies current best practices to make vehicle transactions faster, clearer and more reliable for Kentuckians.
SB 2 is intended to ensure fairness and balance in educator compensation by preventing school administrator pay raises from outpacing those of classroom teachers.
SB 4 seeks to create a statewide leadership training program for new school principals. Beginning in the 2027–2028 school year, principals in their first five years on the job would participate in a structured, cohort-based practicum that provides mentoring, professional training, and peer support. The program is designed to better prepare principals for instructional leadership, school safety, accountability, and managing staff and student needs—without adding new financial burdens for school districts.
SB 45 strengthens protections for agritourism and working-animal activities in Kentucky by ensuring that local governments cannot impose unreasonable or impractical restrictions on lawful operations. The bill clarifies and modernizes Kentucky’s agritourism statutes by recognizing activities such as farm tours, rodeos, livestock exhibitions, carriage rides and other events involving working animals when they comply with existing health safety, planning and zoning laws. SB 45 prohibits cities, counties and other political subdivisions from adopting or enforcing regulations that place undue burdens on agritourism operators while preserving enforcement authority for animal welfare, public safety and criminal laws. I happily co-sponsored this important piece of legislation for our farming and rural residents.
SB 71 will strengthen fiscal oversight and governance by expanding required training for local school board members. The bill establishes a structured in-service training framework that includes finance, ethics, open meetings and open records education, with requirements tailored to a board member’s length of service. It also adds training related to superintendent evaluation and requires boards to formally review budget roles and responsibilities with district leadership. SB 71 makes reforms to ensure school board members have a consistent understanding of financial responsibilities and public resource management.
SB 72, known as the Health Care Heroes Recruitment and Retention Act, seeks to address Kentucky’s health care workforce shortage by protecting the rights of medical professionals and health care institutions to decline participation in specific procedures or services that violate sincerely held religious, moral or ethical beliefs. The bill prohibits retaliation or discrimination against doctors, nurses and other providers for exercising conscience protections while preserving federal requirements related to emergency medical treatment and sexual assault evidence collection. SB 72 clarifies key definitions, strengthens due process protections by requiring timely notice and response to complaints and establishes enforcement tools for violations. By reinforcing conscience protections alongside patient safety standards, the bill aims to retain experienced providers and attract new health care professionals to the commonwealth.
SB 118 updates Kentucky law to establish clear consumer protections and regulatory standards for credit personal property insurance sold with closed-end loans, including coverage for financed collateral. The bill limits the amount and term of coverage, requires insurers to reflect a genuine risk of loss, and prohibits bundling or pricing practices that increase borrowers' costs.
SB 136 updates Kentucky’s unemployment insurance fraud procedures by requiring the Education and Labor Cabinet to refer suspected fraud cases directly to the U.S. Department of Labor and local prosecutors. It removes the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the U.S. Department of Justice from the referral process, streamlining investigations and clarifying lines of accountability.
SB 145 expands flexibility and modernizes licensing rules for alcoholic beverage caterers while improving efficiency at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). The measure allows licensed caterers to sell alcoholic beverages at restaurants, removes outdated storage and Sunday sale restrictions and prevents the ABC from imposing arbitrary limits on event size or frequency.
SB 153 strengthens accountability for contractors and protects homeowners from fraudulent and abusive practices, particularly following natural disasters. I co-sponsored this piece of legislation that targets deceptive marketing, damage inducement, improper financial relationships and unenforceable contract terms tied to insurance-funded repairs. It requires clear notice before assignment of insurance benefits and prevents contractors from collecting illegal or misleading fees. During declared emergencies, SB 153 authorizes the attorney general to require contractor registration, limit aggressive in-person solicitation and require proof of registration at job sites while coordinating with local governments.
SB 155 establishes a clear framework for responding quickly and effectively to animal health emergencies that threaten livestock, poultry or other domesticated animals across Kentucky. The bill authorizes the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state veterinarian, to declare an animal health emergency and take targeted action when disease outbreaks, severe conditions or supply disruptions put animal welfare at risk. SB 155 grants emergency authority to deploy veterinary services, order quarantines, restrict the movement of animals or equipment, waive transportation rules for feed and medicine, and secure critical goods and services without delay. The measure supports coordination with local, state and federal partners to protect Kentucky agriculture, food supply chains and rural communities.
SB 160 improves oversight of licensed child care centers while ensuring fair and consistent treatment for providers across Kentucky. The bill establishes clear standards the Cabinet for Health and Family Services must follow when reviewing violations and considering corrective action, suspension or revocation. It prevents a single violation of a corrective plan from automatically triggering license revocation unless the violation alone justifies that action, and it allows providers up to five business days to submit the requested documentation. SB 160 requires structured weekly support for new centers operating under preliminary licenses and limits violations during that probationary period, except in cases involving serious safety concerns.
SB 172, known as the Fuel Surcharge Stability Act, helps stabilize bills and improve affordability by allowing the Public Service Commission to extend the period during which utilities recover fuel costs, reducing sudden rate spikes for consumers. The bill requires coal severance taxes to be considered during fuel adjustment reviews and gives regulators flexibility to smooth fuel cost recovery when requested by a utility. The measure includes an emergency clause to take effect immediately, supporting greater rate stability for Kentucky households and businesses.
SB 183 strengthens corporate accountability in Kentucky by requiring proxy advisory firms—companies that influence shareholder votes—to prioritize financial reasoning over political or ideological agendas. The bill builds on the 2025 bill of the same number by expanding the law's standards to cover all publicly traded companies doing business in Kentucky, not just those incorporated here. SB 183 treats violations as deceptive business practices under Kentucky law.
As we move into week seven, floor action will continue to increase and our attention will begin turning more toward budget discussions and key priority legislation.
