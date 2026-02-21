Sen. Jason Howell | Legislative Update

Week Seven of the 2026 Legislative Session
With more than 30 legislative days complete of the required 60, the Senate has remained focused on steady, deliberate progress. At this stage of the session, nine of the Senate majority’s 10 top-priority bills have been filed and passed the Senate.
First, I’m happy to inform you that the first bill of this session to be signed by the governor and become
law is Senate Bill (SB) 172. It provides an additional tool to the Kentucky Public Service Commission to address energy affordability challenges. Under the bill, upon request from your utility company, the PSC could prevent sudden spikes in utility bills from fuel surcharges by allowing the costs to be spread out over time. I’m happy to see this bipartisan measure become law, as it should provide relief for you in the very near future.
I have heard from many of you regarding the early budget bill filed in the state House of Representatives and the budget process more broadly. I understand these discussions affect real families, and I appreciate those who have taken the time to share their concerns.
It is important to clarify where we currently stand. The state budget originates in the House of Representatives, and it has not yet passed that chamber. When the House delivers a proposed budget to the Senate, we will carefully review it, evaluate any changes and make revisions where necessary. That is the Senate’s constitutional responsibility, and we take it seriously.
Questions surrounding health insurance costs, benefit stability and long-term affordability deserve thoughtful review. Those issues require discipline, transparency and careful analysis. In fulfilling the Senate’s role in the budget process, our guiding principles remain clear:
Maintain a structurally balanced budget, ensuring recurring revenues support recurring expenses.
Exercise discipline with one-time dollars and avoid short-term budgeting approaches that create long-term instability.
Make thoughtful, transparent decisions that protect both taxpayers and public employees.
There is considerable work ahead before a final budget is enacted, and I will continue keeping you informed as the process moves forward.
On Thursday, the Senate welcomed military families from across the commonwealth for our annual Military Kids Day at the Capitol. This special event honors the children and grandchildren of those who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces. Military kids endure long deployments, frequent moves, new schools and time away from parents who answer the call to protect our freedoms. These young Kentuckians explored a Capitol campus they may one day return to as public servants themselves. It was an honor to recognize their resilience and thank their families for the shared sacrifice that strengthens both our state and our nation.
Several bills were passed out of the Senate this week.
SB 9 streamlines regulations and creates new financing tools to support housing construction and redevelopment across Kentucky. The bill aims to increase housing supply, strengthen local economies and help more Kentuckians find homes they can afford.
SB 39 gives private landowners greater flexibility to manage lakes and ponds on their own property by allowing them to stock and fish without certain state limits on size, creel or methods. It also allows landowners to extend those privileges to others through written or electronic permission, whilemaintaining safeguards to prevent misuse and protect public waters. The measure clarifies stocking rules, including for largemouth bass, and clearly defines what qualifies as a private lake or pond.
SB 47 expands state death benefits and tuition waivers to include search-and-rescue personnel who lose their lives while performing official emergency operations.
SB 69 establishes an autism spectrum disorder trust fund and allows taxpayers to voluntarily contribute a portion of their state income tax refund to support autism research, services and workforce development.
SB 70 strengthens oversight of Kentucky’s public pension systems by updating the structure of the Public Pension Oversight Board and expanding legislative and fiscal accountability.
Senate Joint Resolution 74 directs the development of a statewide fiscal map of substance use disorder programs and funding to improve transparency, coordination and accountability.
SB 80 proposes a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to individuals convicted of certain nonviolent felonies after they have completed their full sentence.
SB 85 allows retirement benefits from Kentucky’s public pension systems to be directed into a special needs trust for a disabled beneficiary.
SB 104, known as the HALO Act, establishes a 25-foot safety zone around first responders while they are performing official duties and creates penalties for individuals who intentionally interfere with, threaten or harass emergency personnel.
SB 127 clarifies how the cost of unused annual leave included in a retiring teacher’s pension benefit is funded to ensure clearer financial responsibility between the state and school employers.
SB 141 modernizes Kentucky’s public notice laws by clarifying publication requirements, updating timelines, expanding digital access and helping control taxpayer costs.
SB 152 strengthens school leadership and accountability by clarifying that principals have final decision-making authority while maintaining structured input from teachers and parents through advisory councils.
SB 154 strengthens Kentucky’s voter ID law by updating the list of documents that may be used to verify identity when casting a ballot.
SB 159 strengthens Kentucky’s response to missing persons cases by requiring timely reporting and improved coordination between state and federal databases.
Each of these bills now advances to the House for further consideration.
Serving the people of Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties in District 1 is my greatest honor. If you have questions about legislation or would like to share your thoughts on an issue, please reach out to my office at 502-564-8100 or by email at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair of the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee. He is a member of the Senate committees on Banking and Insurance and Economic Development, Tourism and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
