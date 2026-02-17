Sheriff releases burglary suspect photos

MARION, Ky. - A hunting cabin was burglarized late Sunday night in rural Crittenden County, and authorities say the suspect was captured on security video inside the residence.
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head, the break-in was reported at 11:33 p.m., on Feb. 15. Deputies determined the suspect forced entry through a rear door, then beat a lock off an interior door inside the cabin.
Two long guns, several tools and a 2021 KIOTI K9 side-by-side were taken during the burglary.
Security footage shows a male suspect inside the cabin with his face partially covered. He was described as wearing a ball cap, jacket, camouflage undershirt and possible blue jeans. Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun.
The stolen side-by-side was last seen leaving Zion Cemetery Road east of Marion in the Midway community and traveling toward the Salem area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 270-965-3400.
|Handgun is in the suspect's waist
|This is the stolen UTV
No comments:
Post a Comment