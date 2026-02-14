Water outages should subside later tonight

MARION, Ky. — Customers in eastern Crittenden County who remain without water service following Friday’s major main line break are expected to see improvements tonight.
The Crittenden-Livingston Water District reported earlier in the day that a 12-inch main broke at the Wilson Hill tank along U.S. 641 south of Marion, causing widespread low pressure and outages.
Crews have continued working into the evening to re-establish service in the eastern portion of the county. Officials said customers in that area should see relief by 9pm or so.
A boil water advisory remains in effect for customers along U.S. 60 West from Country Club Drive to the Moore Hill water tower until further notice.
