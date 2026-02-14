Boil water advisory issued after main break

The district reported a 12-inch main break at the Wilson Hill tank along U.S. 641 south of Marion earlier in the day, causing low pressure and outages in parts of the system.
As a result, a boil water order is now in effect for customers along U.S. 60 West from Country Club Drive to the Moore Hill water tower.
Officials advise affected customers to bring all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making ice to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before use. The advisory will remain in place until further notice.
