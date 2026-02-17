Local leaders visit Frankfort to meet legislators

|Local leaders paid a visit to Frankfort last Thursday, visiting with legislators and others such as Rocky Adkins (left), who is Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor. Also pictured from (left) are Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams, Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford, Crittenden County Board of Education Chairman Chris Cook, City Councilman Cutter Singleton, Crittenden-Livingston Water District Director Andy Hunt, Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning, Marion Code Enforcement Officer Tanya Byers, Crittenden-Livingston Water District Superintendent Abby Adamson, Crittenden County Attorney Bart Frazer and Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
A delegation of Marion, Crittenden County and Livingston County leaders traveled to Frankfort late last week to meet with state officials during the current session of the Kentucky General Assembly, pressing for support on road funding, jail reimbursement and other local priorities.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcomb described the trip as an annual opportunity to “showcase Marion and Crittenden County” while advocating for resources critical to local operations. Joining Newcomb were Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning, representatives of the water district, school officials, the county attorney and other community leaders. Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams also attended.
The group met with Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, to thank the administration for prior support of the Crittenden-Livingston Water District expansion project and to provide an update on progress. Phase 1 is nearly complete, Newcom said, with the remaining portion involving an interconnection across Kentucky Dam that requires authorization from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Road funding dominated discussions among county officials.
Newcomb said Crittenden County expected about $369,000 in its February road aid disbursement, roughly 30% of its annual allocation from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but received about $165,000. The road department relies on state funds for more than 80% of its budget, covering salaries, fuel, equipment, culverts and general maintenance.
The reduction has prompted concern statewide, Newcom said, particularly among counties that depend heavily on road aid to meet payroll and continue projects through the end of the fiscal year.
Newcom cited a one-cent cut in the state gas tax at the start of the year as a contributing factor in reduced revenue. The judge said officials are hopeful a funding solution will emerge, similar to how the state addressed a shortfall in the senior meals program earlier in the fiscal year.
Economic development was also on the agenda. Local leaders met with cabinet officials to discuss the remaining balance on a loan tied to the North Industrial Park. With the loan maturing in March, Crittenden County officials requested an extension and were told options were available to work through the issue.
The delegation also highlighted the importance of continued state support for the Cave-In-Rock Ferry, which connects Crittenden County with southern Illinois. Newcomb said funding for the ferry often comes together near the end of the legislative process, requiring frequent communication between local and state officials. Right now, allocated funds are $200,000 short of what’s needed, Newcom said.
Another key issue was jail funding under House Bill 557. The proposal would adjust the per diem rate paid to counties housing state inmates and, in certain cases, reimburse counties for housing felony defendants prior to sentencing.
Newcomb cited a current local case in which a defendant has been held in the county jail since 2022. If the legislation passes as drafted, the county could receive reimbursement totaling more than $50,000. Lawmakers continue to negotiate details of the bill, including potential limits on how far reimbursements would extend.
While it may take months to determine the full impact of the visit, Newcomb said the goal was clear.
“Hopefully we were able to do some good,” he said.
