New multiplier factor could benefit Rockets football

Under the measure, private schools will have their boys enrollment multiplied by 1.35 for football classification purposes and their total enrollment multiplied by 1.35 for track and cross country. Public schools will continue to use a factor of 1.0.
The adjustment means some private schools could move up a class in football and track and cross country when the next four-year alignment takes effect in 2027. The new alignment was supposed to be released today, but the multiplier change means more time will be needed to sort through the lineup. It is unclear when realignment will be released.
In football, Class A consists of the bottom 32 football-playing schools in the state based on enrollment. If enough private schools currently in Class A are pushed into Class 2A by the multiplier, that could shift the cutoff line downward – potentially allowing public schools near the margin to drop into Class A.
For Class 2A Crittenden County, that could be significant. If enrollment figures and statewide positioning fall favorably during realignment, the Rockets could find themselves back in Class A football in the next cycle. Crittenden has traditionally been a Class A football program. It won the state title in 1985. During its years in Class 2A, the Rockets have rarely advanced past the first round and routinely have been eliminated by Owensboro Catholic, a private school.
The KHSAA’s move is expected to generate discussion statewide, particularly among small public schools that have long argued competitive balance concerns in certain sports.
No comments:
Post a Comment