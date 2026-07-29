Jackson resigns from Rocket basketball

Jackson, a 1993 CCHS graduate and former Rocket basketball player, inherited a program that had finished 0-26 the previous season. Crittenden went 2-29 during his only season as head coach.
Jackson said resigning was not something he particularly wanted to do but that school leaders had placed him in an uncomfortable and potentially untenable position. He said he was told too many players had quit during the past year and that the school would not retain him for another season if more players left the program.
A paraprofessional coach, Jackson had no other employment ties to the district.
He was the Rockets’ fourth boys’ basketball coach in six seasons. The district has begun searching for his replacement.
“We are looking forward to the future of Rocket basketball,” CCHS Principal Josh Cook said.
The CCHS basketball squad has won just five games over the past three seasons, finishing last in the Second Region each year.
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