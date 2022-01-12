Crash closes US 60 near Three Rivers Quarry UPDATE: Site is now open. U.S. 60 in Livingston County is blocked by a truck crash near the Three Rivers Rock Quarry entrance at Dyer Hill....

12-year-old missing from Salem UPDATE : THE BOY HAS BEEN FOUND. He is safe and okay, according to Livingston authorities ORIGINAL POST A 12-year-old autistic boy is missin...

Marion man dies in dump truck crash A Marion man has died as a result of a single-vehicle automobile accident Wednesday afternoon in Caldwell County. Kentucky State Police say ...

House plan would dramatically affect Crittenden Proposed new district for Crittenden. If approved in the coming days by the Kentucky General Assembly, Crittenden County’s state House Distr...