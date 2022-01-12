12-year-old missing from Salem

UPDATE: THE BOY HAS BEEN FOUND. He is safe and okay, according to Livingston authorities
ORIGINAL POST
A 12-year-old autistic boy is missing in the Salem area.
Livingston County Sheriff's Department and Emergency Management are searching for Corey Porter, who is described as being 4-foot-7 and weighing 75 pounds.
He was last seen wearing an orange lightweight jacket and blue jeans.
Corey wears glasses and is non-verbal. He was last seen at his residence in Salem at about dark.
Anyone with information should contact Livingston County authorities.