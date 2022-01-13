Meet the county's soon-to-be senator

|Sen. Howell
In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press we visit with Jason Howell, a Murray Republican, who, barring any unforeseen legal challenges to redistricting, will become the senator of record for Crittenden County.
Howell is in his first term as state senator for the First District, which will this time next year include a number of counties from Fulton to Crittenden.
Grab this week's Press for our feature on Howell and the state's redistricting plan that dramatically changes the legislative layout of Crittenden County.