Crash closes US 60 near Three Rivers Quarry

Youth hunters hope to drive up low harvest Crittenden County deer hunters have a scarce few days left to bag almost 200 whitetails or this will be the lowest deer harvest in more than...

House plan would dramatically affect Crittenden Proposed new district for Crittenden. If approved in the coming days by the Kentucky General Assembly, Crittenden County’s state House Distr...

Lincoln Jamboree hosting New year's festivities Click Image to Enlarge A New Year's spectacular at the Lincoln Jamboree will feature Crittenden County's Classy & Grassy and a l...

Happy New Year from Duncan's Service Center Click Image to Enlarge Duncan's Service Center says thanks to its customers for a great first year! Located at the corner of Main and ...