Monday, January 3, 2022

Crash closes US 60 near Three Rivers Quarry

UPDATE: Site is now open. 

U.S. 60 in Livingston County is blocked by a truck crash near the Three Rivers Rock Quarry entrance at Dyer Hill.

A core-drill truck has overturned.  Equipment is on-site to attempt to clear the roadway.

Estimated duration is 3 hours or approximately 5:30 p.m.

Motorists traveling between Salem and Smithland should detour via KY 763McMurray Road/Maxfield Road, and KY 137/River Road.  SEMI trucks traveling between Marion and Smithland or Paducah should consider a detour via U.S. 641 through Eddyville to U.S. 62, Interstate 24, and U.S. 68.

Posted by at