Crash closes US 60 near Three Rivers Quarry

UPDATE: Site is now open.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County is blocked by a truck crash near the Three Rivers Rock Quarry entrance at Dyer Hill.
A core-drill truck has overturned. Equipment is on-site to attempt to clear the roadway.
Estimated duration is 3 hours or approximately 5:30 p.m.
Motorists traveling between Salem and Smithland should detour via KY 763McMurray Road/Maxfield Road, and KY 137/River Road. SEMI trucks traveling between Marion and Smithland or Paducah should consider a detour via U.S. 641 through Eddyville to U.S. 62, Interstate 24, and U.S. 68.