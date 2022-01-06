Marion man dies in dump truck crash

Kentucky State Police say Timothy Crider, 51, was westbound operating a 2012 International state highway department dump truck at about 1 p.m., three miles east of Fredonia on KY 70 when the accident occurred. A preliminary investigation found that the dump truck apparently dropped off of the right shoulder of the roadway, came back onto the highway, crossed the center line and went off of the road on the opposite side before overturning. Crider was ejected from the vehicle.
Crider was transported from the scene by AirEvac to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he later died from injuries received in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by Master Trooper Ben Sawyer. Assisting at the scene were Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Caldwell County EMS, Fredonia Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department.