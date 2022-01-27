Tornado delaying soil samples

Farmers who would like to know more about financial and business planning and government reporting can attend a Small Farms Series hosted by the Cooperative Extension Service.
The program will feature information about establishing a farm business beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Grand Rivers Community Center.
Speakers include representatives from Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation, Kentucky Center for Ag and Rural Development and Kentucky Office of Ag Policy.
To register, contact Dee Heimgartner at (270) 965-5236.
Nutrient Pricing of Feedstuffs will be the topic of conversation at a Jan. 31 meeting hosted by Dee Heimgartner, Crittenden County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
Heimgartner will provide management tips for decision making, including how to compare feedstuffs based on the price of specific nutrients. Call to register.
The soil lab at the UK Research Education Center in Princeton was destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado. Soil samples are still being collected by the Crittenden County Extension Service; however, agents ask that ample time be given since samples must temporarily be sent to UK’s Lexington lab.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
February ag and natural resources programming for February includes the following:
n Feb. 7 - Managing Forage and Fertility, 6 p.m., Lions Club
n Feb. 10 - Pesticide Private Applicator training, 8 a.m., Extension annex
n Feb. 22 Master Finisher, 6 p.m., Grand Rivers Community Center
n Feb. 24 - Paraquat Specific Training, 11 a.m., Extension annex
n Feb. 24 - Forage Fertilizer Economics, 6 p.m., Extension annex
n Feb. 28 - Pesticide Private Applicator training, 6 p.m., Extension annex