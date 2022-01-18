COVID cancels classes remainder of week

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County, Crittenden County Schools will be closed for the remainder of this week. These will be non-school days and not NTI days. They will not need to be made up at the end of the year, however, because of extra time built into current school days.
Families in need of food should contact their child's school. Families of children enrolled in more than one Crittenden County school, should only call one of them. Crittenden County Elementary may be reached at (270) 965-2243; Crittenden County Middle at (270) 965-5221; and Crittenden County High at (270) 965-2248.