School releases message for student families

Crittenden County Schools are back in session today after an extended break last week. The layoff was necessitated by a high number of COVID infections among students and staff.
The school district is calling attention to some new quarantine guidance. Following is a message prepared and released by the district for sharing with the community.
Exceptions to quarantine include those who are fully vaccinated and those who have been positive for Covid-19 within the last 90 days. In both cases, however, the student must not be symptomatic. For a student to be fully vaccinated, he or she must have both doses, with at least 14 days from the second dose if under 16. If 16 or over, students must have both doses and the booster to be considered fully vaccinated.
Students identified as school or household contacts will be quarantined for 5 days and should mask for the remainder of the 10 days following exposure. The student does not have to have a negative test to return, as long as no symptoms have developed. If a student identified as a contact develops symptoms, he or she should not return to school and is encouraged to test. If not testing, the contact should quarantine for up to an additional 5 days. Our Test To Stay program for students identified as school contacts is temporarily suspended.
Students who are positive will be quarantined for 5 days from the onset of symptoms or the date of the positive test (if asymptomatic). A mask should be worn at school until after 10 days from the positive test. The student can return to school on Day 6 if symptoms are resolving AND the student is fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication. A test is not required to return to school for a student who has recently tested positive.
If your child is symptomatic, please do not send him or her to school. Drive up testing at Crittenden Community Hospital is not available at this time. To have your child tested, you may consider contacting a healthcare provider or making an appointment at the Crittenden County Health Department.
Temperature checks return on Monday, Jan. 24, for all staff and students as they enter the building. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to stay.
If you have questions regarding COVID, quarantines, or Heathy At School procedures, please contact Diana Lusby at diana.lusby@crittenden.kyschools.us or Tiffany Blazina at tiffany.blazina@crittenden.kyschools.us. We know you may have questions and some of the information can be confusing. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us, and thank you for all you are doing to help us keep our Rockets and their families healthy!