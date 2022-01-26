Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Sheriff looking for missing UTV, ATV

The missing Honda 4-wheeler
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that is believed to have taken place sometime last week on Travis Road off Copperas Springs Road in the rural eastern section of the county.

Discovered missing on Friday from a box trailer that was parked on a farm is equipment valued at more than $20,000.

Among items stolen were a camouflaged electric Polaris side-by-side with a fully enclosed cab, a green 500 Honda Rubicon four-wheeler, generator, winch and more.

Crittenden County TipLine is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction. The individual providing information shall remain anonymous. Contact the sheriff’s office at 270-965-3400 or central dispatching at 70-965-3500.

