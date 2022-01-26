Sheriff looking for missing UTV, ATV

|The missing Honda 4-wheeler
Discovered missing on Friday from a box trailer that was parked on a farm is equipment valued at more than $20,000.
Among items stolen were a camouflaged electric Polaris side-by-side with a fully enclosed cab, a green 500 Honda Rubicon four-wheeler, generator, winch and more.
Crittenden County TipLine is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction. The individual providing information shall remain anonymous. Contact the sheriff’s office at 270-965-3400 or central dispatching at 70-965-3500.