School COVID cases up, quarantine shortened

On Tuesday there were 194 students and staff in the Crittenden County School District quarantined because of positive COVID tests or because they were close contacts of someone who tested positive.
That includes 42 positive cases and 64 classroom contacts. Fourteen staff members were out Tuesday because they were directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The length of required COVID-19 quarantines was updated Jan. 11 based on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education. Students or staff who test positive can reduce their quarantine from 10 days to six if they have no symptoms.
Contacts of positives can reduce their 10-day quarantine and return to school on Day 6 if they get a negative test result. Masks are required on days six through 10 in some circumstances.
Complete information about quarantine changes are available from the school district.