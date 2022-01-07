Backwater covering half dozen roads

Rising waters of the Ohio River and its tributaries has closed a half dozen Crittenden County roads.
Currently under water are the following:
- Providence Road
- Enon Church Road
- Cool Springs Road
- Elizabethtown Ferry Road
- Phin Croft Road
- River Drive
Today, the Ohio River was nearing 38 feet at Shawneetown, threatening operation of the Cave In Rock Ferry. However, the predicted crest is trending lower today so there is a chance the ferry will be able to continue operating without interruption. Stay tuned for more ferry updates if the river level begins to change.