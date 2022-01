School releases message for student families Crittenden County Schools are back in session today after an extended break last week. The layoff was necessitated by a high number of COVID...

What's Happening Today in Marion Here are some things you might want to know as your day begins: Crittenden County Schools are sending Chromebooks and chargers home with mid...

Sheriff looking for missing UTV, ATV Stolen Honda ATV Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that is believed to have taken place sometime last week ...

Chair lift is down at courthouse The chair lift at Crittenden County Courthouse is temporarily out of order. A service technician was on site shortly after noontime attempt...