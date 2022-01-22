Fohs moves ahead, short on fundraising

4-Way Stop Trial Run Starts This Week In this file photo, a street side pole had been snapped by a truck making the turn at the troublesome intersection in Marion. Beginning Tues...

Lawmakers move to overturn auto tax hike KY TODAY Lawmakers of both chambers and both parties are working to enact legislation that would roll back the 40% increase in motor vehicle...

No school Tuesday; updated guidance Due to a high number of pandemic-related student and personnel issues, Crittenden County Schools are taking the day off Tuesday. Monday was ...

Salem man suspected in burglaries A Salem man was arrested Thursday during what authorities say was a burglary in progress. They had been investigating a number of burglaries...