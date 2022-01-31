Monday, January 31, 2022

Coyote contest is Feb. 4-5

The annual coyote contest sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission 
and Hodge's Sports & Apparel is Feb. 4-5.

The two-man team that kills the most coyotes in the 24-hour period wins 90 percent of the jackpot. Hunts must be conducted between 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4 and 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5.

Legal firearms must be used and nigh hunting is allowed, including the use of spotlights and night vision equipment.

Check in at Hodge's on Sturgis Rd.



