What's Happening Today in Marion

- Crittenden County Schools are sending Chromebooks and chargers home with middle schoolers due to the uncertainty of in-person attendance because of COVID-19. Infections continue to be high among staff and students.
- Crittenden County Board of Education will meet at 5:30pm tonight at Rocket Arena. On the agenda is election of school board officers for 2022, the superintendent's evaluation for the past year and plans for responding to Supt. Vince Clark's eminent retirement at the end of this academic year.
- Crittenden County Courthouse's chair lift continues to be on the blink. It is inoperable due to some type of electronic malfunction and it's not clear when it will be working again. That will create big problems for anyone in a wheelchair or unable to climb or descend stairs. The lift provides accessibility to the downstairs, upstairs and main floors of the courthouse.
- Marion Tourism, Convention and Recreation Bureau's Board of Directors meets this morning at 8:30am at the Welcome Center with a full agenda.
- Food Giant has some new weekend hours. See the note posted on the front door of the town's only grocer.
- There is basketball tonight at Rocket Arena. CCHS boys host Caldwell County while the girls' team is at Princeton to face the Lady Tigers. Tipoff for the varsity girls' game is 6pm. The JV will follow. The boys' schedule is normal with JV at 6pm with the varsity game to follow.
- Today is the last day to file for candidacy in Kentucky if you must run in the spring primary election.
- In Frankfort, there's legislation on the table to ban the use of cell phones and other electronic devices by drivers. Hands-free usage would continue to be allowed.
