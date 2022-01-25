What's Happening Today in Marion

Salem man suspected in burglaries A Salem man was arrested Thursday during what authorities say was a burglary in progress. They had been investigating a number of burglaries...

Bill would move primary election to August Jan. 20, 12:28pm Updates with further details Republican Jerry Miller of Louisville on Wednesday filed House Bill 323 proposing to change ...

School releases message for student families Crittenden County Schools are back in session today after an extended break last week. The layoff was necessitated by a high number of COVID...

Fohs moves ahead, short on fundraising Hodgenville, Ky. contractors prepare to install new lighting at Fohs Hall in Marion. Fohs Hall is getting a big upgrade to its sound system ...