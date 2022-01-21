Salem man suspected in burglaries

Jonathan Hoover, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.
Livingston County authorities believe Hoover had committed two burglaries Thursday at locations on Carrsville Road near Burna. Deputies arrested him a the site of the second burglary.
Numerous items of suspected stolen property were recovered during the subsequent investigation Thursday. A number of previous burglaries remain under investigation.
Hoover was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Deputy Jeremy Hillyard is leading the investigation.
The sheriff’s department is reminding residents the importance of recording serial numbers of valuable items such as firearms, tools and large appliances.
"It is important to photograph jewelry and similar items,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “Doing this will help law enforcement identify recovered items with certainty."