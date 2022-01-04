4-Way Stop Trial Run Starts This Week

|In this file photo, a street side pole had been
snapped by a truck making the turn at the
troublesome intersection in Marion.
Beginning Tuesday, a temporary four-way stop will be deployed at the intersection of U.S. 60/Gum Street and Main Street in Marion.
A two-week trial period with a four-way stop will give highway officials clear data on traffic flow, and will ultimately determine whether the intersection can function as a four-way stop in lieu of the current stoplight.
The extended study will particularly examine peak traffic flow periods between 7-9 a.m., and 3-5 p.m., when traffic from local plants and schools create busy streets. Approximately 8,127 vehicles pass through that intersection in an average day.