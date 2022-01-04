4-Way Stop Trial Run Starts This Week

Firemen on scene of Crittenden County fire Multiple county fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire on Quail Hill Rd., off KY 297 in Crittenden County. The first respond...

Lawmakers move to overturn auto tax hike KY TODAY Lawmakers of both chambers and both parties are working to enact legislation that would roll back the 40% increase in motor vehicle...

Test yourself for prediabetes The Diabetes Program of the Pennyrile District Health Department wants you to Take the Test. To determine whether you have prediabetes, a co...

School COVID cases up, quarantine shortened On Tuesday there were 194 students and staff in the Crittenden County School District quarantined because of positive COVID tests or because...