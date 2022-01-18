Freedom Church Road closed Thursday

Freedom Church Road off KY 91 North will be closed Thursday so Crittenden County Road Department crews can make repairs.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m., and last through 4 p.m. A failed cross drain will be replaced and the road work will be done near 447 Freedom Church Road.
This is a dead end road, which means addresses beyond USPS box number 447 will be unaccessible until the work is complete.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said crews are aware of the inconvenience and will be working in earnest to complete repairs in one day to get the road back open.
“All citizens living on this road have been notified or a note left at their residence,” Newcom said.