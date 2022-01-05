No school Thursday; county prepares for snow

Due to the forecast of wintry weather tomorrow, there will be no school in Crittenden County on Thursday, Jan. 6.
School officials say this will be a non-traditional instruction day (NTI) with students working on assignments from home. Students were given instructions at school today from their teachers.
Additionally, Judge-Executive Perry Perry said state and county crews have been spraying brine on roadways in the county in anticipation of snowfall. Newcom said that while state roads are prepped by the Kentucky Department of Highways, local roads are sprayed by county personnel. Heavily traveled paved and chip and seal roads are the first to be treated. If time allows, other back roads are also pretreated, the judge said.
"We also concentrate on places where the steep hills," he added.