Ballot position drawing postponed

The decision-making body of the Kentucky County Clerks Association has reached a consensus that the local ballot position drawing should be held by all clerks at 2 p.m. local time Thursday, Jan. 27.
Highway district representatives and the executive board voted unanimously this morning to ask all KCCA-member clerks to hold the drawing at the same time. The change from what was originally scheduled for this Thursday became necessary when the General Assembly approved and the Governor signed legislation that moves the filing deadline for candidates from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25.
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor represents far western Kentucky counties on the KCCA board.
Association President Jason Denny said the selected time keeps with the spirit of the statute that calls for the drawing to be held at 2 p.m. the first Thursday following the filing deadline. That statute is KRS 118:225.
"I strongly encourage each of you to follow this so that we all stay on the same page," Anderson County Clerk Denny said in an email to all KCCA members. "As many of you know, I reached out to the Secretary of State's office to work together on the date and time ... Ultimately, SOS went out on their own and chose January 31st and announced it before coming back to us."
House Bill 172, the new law that moves the filing deadline to accommodate redistricting, states: "Notwithstanding any other provision of law, effective for the 2022 primary and for no other election, the time of the drawing for ballot position and the certification of candidates shall be suspended and shall be held at a time determined by the Secretary of State or the county clerk, as appropriate, following the filing deadline established under" this measure.