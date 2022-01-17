No school Tuesday; updated guidance

Due to a high number of pandemic-related student and personnel issues, Crittenden County Schools are taking the day off Tuesday. Monday was a holiday.
In Livingston County, schools announced Monday that all instruction is shifting to Non-Traditional Instruction or NTI for Tuesday and Wednesday, largely due to staff shortages.
Additionally, Crittenden County has announced that based on new state guidance, quarantine procedures are changing for Crittenden County students, effective immediately. You can access these updated procedures on the school district website and school social media pages. The Test To Stay policy has also changed.