Bill would extend candidate filing deadline

The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation Thursday to extend the filing deadline for candidates who plan to run in the May Primary Election.
The original deadline was tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7. The legislation, which still requires the governor's signature to become law, moves the deadline to Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Legislators rushed the bill through both chambers to give relief to candidates who might be affected by redistricting. Since the redrawing of Kentucky senate and house and congressional districts may not be completed for a several more days, the extension is necessary, say lawmakers.
House Bill 172 would move the filing deadline so political candidates know what races they can enter.