Madisonville CC extends registration

Madisonville Community College has announced that the deadline to register for the Spring 2022 semester has been extended to Wednesday, Jan. 12. The college was recently closed due to inclement weather and has extended the deadline to assist students who were unable to register.
Regular registration hours will 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Wednesday. Applicants can be admitted to the college on the spot and meet with an academic adviser to schedule classes. No appointment is necessary.
The Financial Aid office will be open to assist students and to help with the application for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application. This scholarship provides free tuition for select associate degrees and short-term certificate programs in high-demand fields for students without a college degree. The Work Ready Scholarship is applied after all other federal and state aid is posted. MCC has over 60 programs eligible for the scholarship.
To learn more, please contact the Madisonville Community College Enrollment Center at (270) 824-8657 or visit the college’s website at www.madisonville.kctcs.