COVID striking courthouse employees

What's Happening Today in Marion Here are some things you might want to know as your day begins: Crittenden County Schools are sending Chromebooks and chargers home with mid...

Sheriff looking for missing UTV, ATV Stolen Honda ATV Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that is believed to have taken place sometime last week ...

Marion home damaged by fire Marion Fire Department and Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department responded a house fire early this morning in Marion. Firemen found a ...

Tornado delaying soil samples Farmers who would like to know more about financial and business planning and government reporting can attend a Small Farms Series hosted by...