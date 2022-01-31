COVID striking courthouse employees

COVID-19 is making its rounds through the Crittenden County Courthouse.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom issued a notice today to various community leaders and the media, pointing out that there have been four COVID positives among courthouse staff.
"Those testing positive have been vaccinated," the judge said. "As a precaution, if you have been in or around the courthouse over the past several days for any length of time you may wish to monitor your health a bit closer regarding possible symptoms which could include headache, fever, cough, congestion and possibly more."
Newcom said the public notice was made to help ensure everyone is as safe as possible.