New Senate map puts Crittenden in District 1

|Proposed Senate Map
Based on the proposed new map, Crittenden would be in Senate District 1, which would also include Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway, Trigg and Lyon counties.
Crittenden is currently represented by Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) in District 4, which also includes Caldwell, Henderson, Livingston, Union and Webster counties.
Jason Howell, a Murray Republican, currently serves District 1 in the Senate. Right now, he represents Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties – which means Crittenden would simply be added to his territory if the measure passes.
A major difference between the House and Senate plans, other than the House has 100 districts and the Senate 38, was that the House redistricting proposal has four redrawn districts where incumbents will be running against each other (two from each party), the Senate plan would have no such conflicts.
Redistricting, which is required every 10 years due to population shifts indicated in U.S. Census data, will continue to be debated this week in the state House and Senate.
The House plan was published in this week's newspaper along with additional information from candidates. The Senate plan was released too late for this week's printed edition, but we will be following up with local leaders and senators about this plan, too.