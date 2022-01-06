Courthouse open all night, City Hall opening late Friday

|City, county and state road crews have been out
all day working to improve driving conditions.
The Carlisle Street door will be left unlocked for anyone who needs to seek shelter from the extreem cold, perhaps single-digit temperatures, projected for tonight.
Marion City Hall will not be open until 9:30 a.m., on Friday, a bit later than normal.
State, county and city road crews have made good progress in their efforts to improve driving conditions across the region. However, roadways are expected to re-freeze during the overnight hours.
While most state snow priority routes were in good condition by mid-afternoon, extreme cold weather is expected to cause re-freezing during the overnight hours. State crews have made plow runs on some "B" snow priority routes. Many "C" priority routes will be plowed on Friday.
Bridges, overpasses, and many ramps continue to have icy spots.
Salt and other snow-fighting chemicals lose their effectiveness below about 16 degrees. With an overnight low expected around 6 degrees, highway crews will be severely limited in their ability to improve driving conditions after dark.
Most crews will stop plowing overnight, then return at daylight as temperatures rise to a high of about 25 degrees.
Motorists are asked to avoid overnight travel. If you do get out, please be prepared for the extreme cold. Wear gloves, boots, and clothing appropriate for the temperatures you'll encounter.
When temperatures get down into the single digits, something as simple as a dead battery or a flat tire that might normally be an inconvenience can quickly become a life-threatening situation.