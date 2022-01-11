LHHS forms alliance with Deaconess

|Barry Chittenden, LHHS chairman of the board
of directors, opened today's news conference
in Salem with remarks about the alliance.
Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services announced today an alliance with Deaconess that hospital leaders say will ensure longevity of the healthcare facility in Salem, provider broader services to the communities it serves and provide resources to improve technology and facilities.
The Crittenden Press will have complete coverage of the move in this week’s full edition of the newspaper, including insight into the partnership from doctors, hospital directors and healthcare professionals.