YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Firemen on scene of Crittenden County fire
Multiple county fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire on Quail Hill Rd., off KY 297 in Crittenden County.
The first responding departments requested assistance of pumper trucks from other volunteer firemen after the initial report around 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/12/2022 04:31:00 PM
Older Post
Home