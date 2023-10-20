Big night at football stadium

There will be a fundraising chili supper in the multipurpose room before the game and the 1985 Class A state champion football team and its fans and followers will be gathering there before the game.
There will be a halftime hospitality room inside Rocket Arena for the 1985 group.
Also, this is senior night for fall sports teams. More than 30 student-athletes will be recognized. Parents and players should stage in the end zone at 6:15pm.
Tonight's game is also Pink Out and the Rocket football team is dedicated its effort to school teacher and former golf coach Vicki Hatfield, who is currently taking treatments for breast cancer.
Rocket boosters will be auctioning a Peyton Manning autographed football and there will be another fundraising activity to raise money for the Phyllis Sykes Reading Room at CCES. Some of the late school teacher's dolls and other items will be auctioned to raise money for the project.