Homeowner stops intruder at gunpoint Updated 9:24am with more details Authorities arrested John Martin, 37, of Marion late last night after he allegedly broke into a home in the...

True Value Closes its Doors According to a post on social media last night, Clark's True Value has permanently closed. On its official Facebook page, the store said...

Kentucky Wildfire Hazard Season Begins Oct. 1 Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman are urging Kentuckians to be alert as the fall wildfire hazar...