Homeowner stops intruder at gunpoint

Sheriff Evan Head said Martin was confronted by the homeowner and held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Just prior to the alleged break-in, it is believed that Martin had been involved in an automobile accident nearby on KY 91 North at the intersection of Aunt Jane Tabernacle Road.
|John Martin
Authorities were first alerted that a Chevrolet Impala had crashed on the highway and someone was seen leaving the scene. At one point, the suspect was believed to have been armed. However, he did not have a weapon when he allegedly kicked in the door of the nearby home.
The homeowner summoned a neighbor for help and together they were able to subdue the suspect after a short scuffle that left the intruder injured.
Martin is also suspected of breaking into another building in the area before his encounter with the homeowner.
Crittenden County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police and other Crittenden County agencies responded to the incident.
Martin is charged with burglary, DUI and failure to report a traffic accident.