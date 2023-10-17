Buntin fall consignment is Saturday

|Click Image to Enlarge
A multitude of farm equipment and tools will go on the auction block beginning at 9 a.m., behind Buntin's shop, located at 4736 KY 297 in Sheridan.
Consignments are still being accepted by contacting Curt Buntin at (270) 965-2902 or (270) 704-0726.
A sampling of items included in the auction includes stock trailers, tractors, feed wagons, hay wagons, hay rings, fertilizer carts, bush hogs, corral panels and gates.
If you're looking for farm equipment or tools, you don't want to miss this sale.