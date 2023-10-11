Flag mural reminiscent of former Old Glory

Rodriguez and some of her students painted a similar flag as part of an on-campus Veterans Memorial inside Rocket Arena.
Mayor D’Anna Browning spearheaded the project on Main Street. The mayor said Rodriguez was paid for materials and her time.
“I am so pleased with how that turned out,” the mayor said. “A lot of us remember the flag mural on the old city hall. I have always felt like that has been missed in downtown. Now, we have a new one to cherish.”
Elizabeth Rodriguez has been the art teacher at Crittenden County Schools for just two years. Over that time she’s left quite an impression…literally. Rodriguez, hired as an art teacher at Crittenden County Middle and High Schools in November of 2021, is sharing her artistic gifts with many more than just the students enrolled in her class. A stroll through the schools – and now through town – gives viewers a glimpse of her talents.
|Other murals around the school that
Mrs. Rodriguez had painted.
“When I saw the mural created for the school, I knew we had to have one in town,” said Browning.
Rodriguez spent most of her fall break completing the new mural.
Rodriguez’ other recent projects include murals inside the cafeterias at both the middle/high and elementary school, as well as space-themed paintings on the walls of the high school. While all of her work is important to her, Rodriguez says she is especially grateful for the opportunity to give back to her community.
“Everyone has been so supportive as I worked throughout the week,” she said. “It’s inspiring to see the members of our small town find common ground, and it’s a powerful feeling to know I played a part in that.”
Making connections, Rodriguez says, is essential.
“I hope I have inspired my students and other kids in our community to use art, or any other skills they may have, as a way to find connections with others.”
Rodriguez' mother, Kay Kirby, is a former school teacher and her father, Brian, is maintenance director for the school district.