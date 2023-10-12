Show on the Road | Headlines from the Hive

November 11, 2023 will be a date to remember. That's when Crittenden County and Caldwell County will suit up in replica basketball uniforms from the now closed Fredonia and Frances high schools and scrimmage at the old Fredonia Gym, rebranded as the Hive by Fredonia Baptists that now own it.
You'll want to be part of the action for this ThrowBack event.
In our Road Show, Crittenden Press editor Chris Evans is joined by Rocket basketball coach Matt Fraliex, a native Fredonia Boy, and First Baptist Pastor Presley Lamm.
Find out how to get Havoc at the Hive tickets at the Fredonia First Baptist Facebook page.
This preview program is presented by Akridge Farm Supply, celebrating its 90th anniversary Oct. 20-21 in Fredonia.
