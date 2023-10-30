YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 30, 2023
Trick or Treat on Main Tuesday
City streets will be full of characters Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the annual downtown Halloween celebration in Marion.
More than 30 businesses will be handing out candy between 3:30-5 p.m.
This annual event is sponsored by the Marion Tourism Commission.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/30/2023 12:55:00 PM
