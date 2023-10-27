Friday, October 27, 2023

SHINE event at Emmanuel Tuesday

Make plans for the annual SHINE (Share His Incredible News Everywhere) event at Emmanuel Baptist Church. 

The church will offer treat bags for children and fun for everyone 
between 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Emmanuel Baptist Church is located on Hillcrest Drive in Greenwood 
Heights in Marion.

