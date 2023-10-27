YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 27, 2023
SHINE event at Emmanuel Tuesday
Make plans for the annual SHINE (Share His Incredible News Everywhere) event at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
The church will offer treat bags for children and fun for everyone
between 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Emmanuel Baptist Church is located on Hillcrest Drive in Greenwood
Heights in Marion.
