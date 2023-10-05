Fredonia: The new Valley of the Sun

The Crittenden Press examines what's happening right now in the new Valley of the Sun near Fredonia and what could happen in a couple of spots in Livingston County.
Green energy is coming and it could be landing on property next to you.
Don't miss this week's Crittenden Press coverage of solar's big push in the immediate area.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2023
The Crittenden Press