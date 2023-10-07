Are you ready for Deer Season?

RENEW YOUR KENTUCKY HUNTING LICENSE TODAY, AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS YEAR'S DEER SEASON!
2023 Modern Firearm Deer season runs November 11 - 26
Below are resources to help you get back out there and make the most of fall:
Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide will help you learn and understand your area’s hunting and trapping regulations.
Public Lands Hunting page has all the information you need to find public land to hunt as well as the regulations regarding public lands.
Wildlife Management Area & Public Lands Search engine allows you to find public land to hunt based on your specifications.
Learn to Hunt Deer page is a helpful tool with a list of recommended steps and equipment to help you plan a well-prepared, safe, and fun hunting trip.
Field to Fork is a hunting workshop designed to teach beginner and advanced hunters everything they need to know to hunt a specific game species successfully.
Good hunting!